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Home / Jalandhar / Three theft incidents raise concern in Kapurthala's Bholath villages

Three theft incidents raise concern in Kapurthala's Bholath villages

Brezza window smashed, ‘cash stolen’

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:05 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Three theft incidents were reported overnight from Litan and Pandori Rajputan villages in Kapurthala’s Bholath subdivision, triggering concern among residents. The incidents involved thefts from havelis where workers were asleep and cash allegedly stolen from a car parked outside a house.

According to the police complaints, unidentified persons allegedly entered a haveli in Litan village where two workers employed at a flour mill were sleeping. The suspects reportedly stole a wallet and a mobile phone belonging to one of the workers before fleeing.

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Another incident was reported in Pandori Rajputan village, where two workers were sleeping in a haveli owned by Kamaljit Singh. According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly scaled the outer gate, entered the premises and searched a parked Dzire car. They reportedly stole the mobile phone of one of the workers sleeping nearby and escaped.

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In the third incident, unidentified persons allegedly smashed the window of a Brezza car parked outside a house and stole Rs 6,000 kept inside the vehicle.

A CCTV footage purportedly linked to the incidents has surfaced, showing a person riding a numberless Platina motorcycle. The police are examining the footage to ascertain whether the rider was involved in the thefts.

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After receiving information about the incidents, Bholath SHO Harjinder Singh visited the affected villages along with a police team and launched an investigation. Efforts are also underway to identify and trace the person seen in the CCTV footage.

The SHO said the matter was under investigation and assured residents that those responsible would be identified and legal action taken against them.

The incidents have heightened anxiety among villagers, particularly as similar cases were reported in Bholath a few days ago, when the windows of three cars were allegedly damaged. Residents have urged the police to intensify night patrolling in villages and other vulnerable areas to prevent further thefts.

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