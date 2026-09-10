Three-time cancer survivor refuses to let disease define life

At a time when a cancer diagnosis can leave patients feeling hopeless, retired SMO Dr Sardul Singh has chosen to live life on his own terms. A three-time cancer survivor, he refused to let the disease dictate his routine or outlook.

His first battle began in 2012. He was diagnosed with blood cancer and underwent 21 chemotherapy sessions. The treatment was physically demanding, but Dr Singh did not allow it to keep him away from his work.

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He says he did not take even a single day’s leave from his office during the treatment. Even after chemotherapy sessions, he continued to report for duty and attend to his responsibilities. “I could have stayed at home and kept thinking about the disease. Instead, I decided to continue working and remain active,” he recalls.

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His battle, however, was not over. In 2017, he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. Once again, he underwent treatment and gradually returned to his normal routine. Five years later, in 2022, blood cancer returned. For the third time, Dr Singh faced the disease with the same determination.

Today, at 69, he continues to lead an active and disciplined life. He will complete 69 years and enter his 70th year on September 15. Dr Sardul Singh keeps himself busy, starting his day with a morning walk and gardening before attending to patients from 9 am to 1 pm. After a simple and healthy lunch, he spends at least two hours reading books. Music is another part of his routine and he enjoys playing the synthesiser or Casio.

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For Dr Singh, staying active is not merely a routine. It is a way of keeping the mind away from fear and negativity. Based on his own experience, he says a cancer patient must first have a strong “survival instinct” and a positive attitude. “Have something to look forward to. Develop a hobby. Do something positive. Keep yourself busy and make your life meaningful,” he says. He also stresses the importance of trusting one's doctor.

According to him, once a patient has chosen a doctor and started treatment, the doctor's advice should be followed properly. Medicines should never be missed. “It is possible that I may skip a meal sometime, but I will never skip my medicine,” he says. He advises cancer patients against taking advice from too many doctors and repeatedly changing their treatment. Such confusion, he feels, can affect both the patient's confidence and the continuity of treatment. “Trust your doctor and follow the treatment properly. Do not keep shifting from one treatment to another,” he says.

Looking back at his three battles with cancer, Dr Singh believes the disease has taught him to value every day. “Every problem has a cause and every cause has a solution,” he says.

His own life is perhaps the best example of this belief. From undergoing 21 chemotherapy sessions at the age of 54 to continuing his work and from facing cancer again in 2017 and 2022 to maintaining an active routine at 69, Dr Singh has chosen not to put his life on hold.

For him, surviving cancer is not simply about defeating a disease. It is about finding the courage to get up every morning, keep working, keep learning and continue to find meaning in life.