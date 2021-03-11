Three vehicle thieves held in Phagwara

Phagwara: The police arrested three vehicle thieves and recovered one stolen motorcycle from their possession on Monday. Investigating Officer Babandeep Singh said the arrested thieves were identified as Bobby, Rohini (both residents of Pholdiwal village) and Daandu of Dheena village. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the India Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused.
