Three women among seven held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 21

The district police have recovered a huge quantity of drugs with the arrest of seven smugglers, including three women.

The Bullowal police arrested Jatinder Kumar and recovered 47 grams of intoxicating powder. The Garhshankar police recovered sedative capsules with the arrest of Disho, and Makhan, a resident of Kariyam. The Mahilpur police recovered injections and arrested three accused — Rekha, Bhola and her husband Sodi Ram. The Tanda police found 1.2 kg of intoxicating powder from Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bains Awan. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.