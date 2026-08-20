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Home / Jalandhar / Three writers from India, Pak in final race for Dhahan prize

Three writers from India, Pak in final race for Dhahan prize

Rajpreet Kaur of Khanna shortlisted for her short-story collection 'Kabraan Vich Ugge Phull'

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Finalist of Vancouver-based Dhahan Prize
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Three authors from Charda Punjab (Indian Punjab) and Lehnda Punjab (Pakistani Punjab) have made it to the final of the Vancouver-based Dhahan Punjabi Literary Prize, highlighting the growing international reach of Punjabi fiction.

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The finalists include two novelists from Pakistan and a short-story writer from India. Amber Hussaini of Sargodha has been shortlisted for her novel 'Nawan Pind', while Akmal Shahzad Ghuman of Islamabad has made the final with 'Parchhawan'. Representing Indian Punjab, Rajpreet Kaur Benipal of Khanna has been shortlisted for her short-story collection 'Kabraan Vich Ugge Phull'.

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The shortlist brings together contemporary Punjabi fiction written on either side of India and Pakistan, reflecting the shared literary and cultural space of Punjab despite its political division.

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Established in Vancouver in 2013 by Nawanshahr native Barjinder Singh Dhahan, the Dhahan Prize is an international award recognising excellence in Punjabi fiction written in both Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the most significant international platforms for Punjabi writers from India, Pakistan and the diaspora. According to Dhahan, this year, 62 books were received from India, Pakistan, Canada, Australia, the US, the UK and other countries. The jury shortlisted three works for the final.

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The 2026 prize carries a total purse of $51,000 Canadian. The winner will receive $25,000 Canadian while the other two finalists will receive $10,000 Canadian each. An additional $6,000 Canadian will be given for transliteration of the winning book into Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi, with the aim of taking Punjabi literature to a wider readership.

It's the first time when two women writers have reached the final stage of the award. Hussaini and Benipal will compete alongside Ghuman for the top honour.

The winner will be announced at the Dhahan Punjabi Literary Prize ceremony in Surrey, British Columbia, on November 18. The shortlist featuring books from both Indian and Pakistani Punjab again places Punjabi fiction on an international literary platform.

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