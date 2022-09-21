Three youths jump red light, ram bike into cop in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, September 20
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the traffic police suffered injuries after three bike-borne youths allegedly rammed their bike into him at the Municipal Corporation chowk on Tuesday.
Fir registered, accused in custody
The statement of the injured ASI has been recorded. On the basis of that, an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC. They are in the police custody. — Paramdeen Khan, Division Number 3 SHO
The incident happened in the afternoon when ASI Satnam Singh was on duty to keep a check on traffic violators. He saw the youths riding the bike (PBO8 EE 8771) rashly and despite cops being present there, they jumped the traffic light. When he along with other police personnel went to stop them, they rammed their bike into his legs instead of applying brakes. He fell on the road, and in the meantime, the accused managed to flee the spot. ASI Satnam Singh was reportedly rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.
The SHO Division Number 3, Paramdeen Khan, said: “Police officials were present at the chowk for traffic duty when three youths on a bike jumped the red light. They were stopped by ASI Satnam Singh but they tried to flee the spot by ramming their bike into him”. He said the youths were afraid they would be issued challan, so they were trying to flee the scene. However, ASI Satnam came in front of them.
He said the cop was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital as he had received injuries on his leg, hand and other body parts. “The statement of the ASI has been recorded and an FIR has been registered against the accused. They are in the police custody”, Khan said, adding identities of the accused will be revealed on Wednesday.
