Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Phagwara, February 17
A youth was murdered with sharp weapons allegedly by his three friends at Buraj Hussan village in the Phillaur sub-division here on Wednesday night.
All suspects at large, says Cop
The deceased has been identified as Raman Kumar, a resident of Buraj Hussan village. The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Lovepreet Singh Khatti and Davinder Singh, residents of the same village.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said an altercation between Raman and the suspects over a mobile phone turned violent.
The DSP said all suspects were still at large and raids were being conducted to nab them.
The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body was handed over to the family after a conducting a post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.
