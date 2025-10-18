DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Through grit & grace, Punjabi novel Khora echoes the soul of Kandi

Sanjiv Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:33 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
People discuss novel 'Khora' in Hoshiarpur
A literary discussion on ‘Khora’, a newly published Punjabi novel written by novelist Dr Dharampal Sahil, was organised by Drishti – The Vision Manch, Hoshiarpur, at Vidya Mandir School, Shimla Pahari, here recently.

The session witnessed rich and insightful deliberations from eminent literary personalities and academicians alike.

Dr Vijay Bhatti, the keynote speaker, described ‘Khora’ as an important historical document of the Kandi region, offering a sensitive portrayal of its life, language, culture, environment, relationships, and the erosion of human values.

He said the novel captured the pain of destruction and displacement that occurred in “the name of development”, presenting a truthful picture of the changing times.

Writer Pammi Dwivedi talked about the novel’s characters, sharing her personal experiences, relating them to their depth and realism.

Dr Armanpreet reflected on the strength of the central character, Purna, comparing her to her own grandmother, and regarding her as a symbol of the universality and timelessness of women’s endurance.

Dr Bhupinder Singh introduced the characters of the Kandi region though a poetic lens, while Dr Harpreet Singh urged the audience to take inspiration from ‘Khora’ to prevent the social and cultural degradation depicted in the novel.

Baljinder Maan, a well-known figure in children’s literature, highlighted the psychological depth of the characters and suggested that ‘Khora’ be adapted into a film to reach a wider audience.

Dr Parvinder Singh appreciated the novel’s engaging narrative, saying development should always align with regional needs.

Kulwinder Singh Janda linked the deep relationships shared by the book’s characters with the traditional joint family culture of Kandi, while Chaudhary Inderjeet called the sacred bond between characters Birju and Baalo a reflection of today’s moral need.

Writer Rajinder Singh Dhadda spoke about the strength of human bonds in Kandi culture, and Amreek Singh Dayal, who conducted the session, offered insightful comments on the novel’s dialect and storyline.

The discourse arrived at a unanimous message: ‘Khora’ is not merely a novel, but a mirror of Kandi’s soul, preserving its spirit for generations to come.

