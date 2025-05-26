Thunderstorm Havoc: One dead, city reels under power outage

Thunderstorm on Saturday night disrupted life in Jalandhar. As per the reports, migrant labourer Ramesh also lost his life when a pole installed outside the Municipal Corporation office fell on him. He got seriously injured and died while he was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The impact could be seen even today when various electricity poles and transformers were found damaged. Even the trees were found to be uprooted at various places. Ruby, a resident of Kishanpura Chowk, said she had a close shave when she was coming back to her home and stuck in storm. "A tree got uprooted and fell right in front of me, it was scary," she said.

One of the residents near BMC Chowk said the top floor of the under-construction building right in front of his house collapsed which resulted in damage at his house as well. "ACs got damaged, such was the impact of the storm,"he said.

Even today, there were reports that there was no electricity in some areas and residents were in distress amid extreme hot weather conditions. According to reports, residents of Urban Estate had protested electricity shutdown since hours.

PSPCL officials said they received hundreds of complaints yesterday night and the staff remained on their toes to resolve the problems. In Surya Enclave, the power was restored late night.

The officials further said they were in the field today as well. "There is a huge staff shortage and during these unfavorable circumstances, the pressure increases a lot. We deal with day-to-day problems with the limited staff, imagine our situation. We suffer huge losses,"one of the officials mentioned.