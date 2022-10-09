Thwart smuggling bids, BSF recruits told

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 8

The passing-out parade of recruit batch No. 58 was held at BSF Subsidiary Training Center, Kharkan, today. Border Security Force Additional Director General (ADG) PV Rama Sastry attended the event as chief guest and received the salute of the march past. As many as 90 recruits participated in the parade. New Border Security Force (BSF) recruits were administered the oath of allegiance to the constitution at the event.

BSF’s newly inducted constables being administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution by Additional Director General PV Rama Sastry at the training centre in Kharkan. Tribune photo

ADG Sastry exhorted the new constables to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication. He said, “The BSF is always ready to avert smuggling attempts through drones on the western border with advanced technology. He said it is because of the alert soldiers that the smuggled contrabands were recovered making all attempts of smugglers unsuccessful.

Commandant, Assistant Training Center, SS Mand said that the new constables have undergone 24 weeks of rigorous training and are trained in weapons handling, border surveillance, internal surveillance, psychology, criminology, natural calamities, first aid and human rights. The center has made honest efforts to make these constables self-reliant, disciplined and mentally strong to take on any difficult situation during their duty.

ADG awarded medals to the new constables. The parade was followed by a cultural program in which constables performed musical yoga, dandiya dance, a minute-long weapon drill and Bhangra.