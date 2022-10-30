Tibetan kids from Dharamsala felicitated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Ten Tibetan children from Dharmshala were felicitated by the Roshni Society today. Bishop Agnelo Gracias presented them with Diwali gifts at the his house in Jalandhar. The society was started by Thomas KJ for the rehabilitation of differently abled children in north-west India.

The event was held in keeping with the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of Thomas KJ, who has now completed 51 years as a priest. He has worked in north-west India, Punjab, Haryana, Kargil and Leh and Ladakh. Thomas said, “The real meaning of Diwali cannot be understood without spending time and share our joy with those Tibetan children who live in exile from their homeland, Tibet. Bishop Agnelo Gracias wished the children a bright future.