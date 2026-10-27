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Home / Jalandhar / Ticket-checking staff return passenger's lost bag, wallet

Ticket-checking staff return passenger's lost bag, wallet

A railway passenger named Raj Kamal Kushwaha, who was scheduled to travel on train number 14680 (Amritsar-Delhi Express), lost his bag and wallet at the railway station.

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Railways officials facilitated a passenger who had lost his belongings at the Jalandhar Cantt station.

A railway passenger named Raj Kamal Kushwaha, who was scheduled to travel on train number 14680 (Amritsar-Delhi Express), lost his bag and wallet at the railway station.

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As the bag contained valuable items, the passenger was distressed.

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He contacted Chief Ticket Inspector Hemant Sharma and apprised him of the situation.

Showing promptness, Hemant Sharma assisted the passenger in locating his belongings. Through his efforts, the lost bag and wallet were recovered and returned to the passenger. Upon receiving his belongings safely, the passenger expressed his gratitude for the assistance and swift action provided by the Chief Ticket Inspector.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar commended the noble act by the ticket-checking staff, stating that the incident served as an excellent example of honesty, dedication to duty and commitment to passenger service.

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