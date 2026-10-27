A railway passenger named Raj Kamal Kushwaha, who was scheduled to travel on train number 14680 (Amritsar-Delhi Express), lost his bag and wallet at the railway station.

Advertisement

As the bag contained valuable items, the passenger was distressed.

Advertisement

He contacted Chief Ticket Inspector Hemant Sharma and apprised him of the situation.

Showing promptness, Hemant Sharma assisted the passenger in locating his belongings. Through his efforts, the lost bag and wallet were recovered and returned to the passenger. Upon receiving his belongings safely, the passenger expressed his gratitude for the assistance and swift action provided by the Chief Ticket Inspector.

Advertisement

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar commended the noble act by the ticket-checking staff, stating that the incident served as an excellent example of honesty, dedication to duty and commitment to passenger service.