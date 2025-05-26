‘Ticketaan Do Le Layi’ staged at Saigal Memorial Hall in Jalandhar

Yuvaa Theatre, Jalandhar, brought the thought-provoking play Ticketaan Do Le Layi to the K.L. Saigal Memorial Hall last evening. A production of Theatre Persons from Amritsar, the play featured acclaimed actors Anita Devgan and Hardip Gill and was directed by veteran theatre artist Narinder Sanghi.

Advertisement

Written by Prof Harbhajan Singh, the play portrays the emotional struggles of a Punjabi farming couple torn between the dreams of their children and their own displacement.

With one son settled in Canada and another managing the land in Punjab, the couple finds themselves unwelcome in both homes. Their daughter, too, is married to a man battling addiction.

Advertisement

Disillusioned and heartbroken despite their sacrifices for their children, the husband decides to sell his share of the land and live independently. He tells his wife she is free to stay with the children if she wishes—but if she chooses to come with him, he will buy “two tickets,” symbolizing a new start together.

The play struck an emotional chord with the audience, drawing a full house and strong reactions to its depiction of the social cost of migration and familial neglect. Notable performances also came from Bharat Bharial, Rajbir Cheema, Harmeet Sanghi, and Om Tiwari, with music by the Lopoke Brothers.