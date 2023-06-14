Tiff over stage in park takes turn for the worse

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

A Junior Engineer (JE) of the B&R branch of the Municipal Corporation was today gheraoed and the JCB machine used by his staff to demolish a stage set up at Dr Ambedkar Park near Focal Point was taken over by residents of the area.

A resident of the area had lodged a complaint with the MC that a stage had been set up illegally in the park and it was actually a part of the road passage. Following this, the MC authorities sent a team to demolish the stage. The team had just smashed it when the residents of the area gathered and started lodging a protest. Arguments started and things kept threatened to go out of control. The residents surrounded the JE and his team and did not let them use the JCB machine any further.

The MC staff was neither allowed to operate nor was let off. This continued for more than an hour. BSP leader Balwinder Kumar too reached the spot and supported the residents. “We had been using the same stage for the past 10-15 years and no one had any objection. Just because one resident lodged a complaint terming the site to be a part of the road, the MC team demolished it,” he alleged.

Finally, Superintending Engineer of the MC Rahul Dhawan reached the site. He called in the cops from Division No. 8 police station. The police intervened and the MC team and the machinery was finally allowed to leave. No FIR has so far been lodged into the matter.