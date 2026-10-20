Time-table row: Bus-stand shutdown leaves festive travellers stranded

Passengers heading home to celebrate Dasehra with their families were left stranded at the Jalandhar bus-stand on Tuesday after a dispute over the timetable allotted to a private bus operator led to the closure of both entry and exit gates of the terminus for nearly two hours.

The shutdown, which lasted from 3:40 pm to 5:30 pm, brought bus operations to a standstill and disrupted the movement of more than 50 buses during the festive rush.

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The disruption also spilled over onto the roads outside the bus-stand where private bus operators began picking up passengers from the roadside, adding to traffic congestion. With buses queueing up at the gates and vehicles stopping to pick up commuters, traffic movement around the bus-stand was thrown into disarray.

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Chanan Singh, press secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union, said the bus-stand was closed following a dispute over the allotment of stoppage time to a private bus operator on the Jalandhar-Batala route, which was earlier not authorised to operate on the route.

Amid these, passengers were left bearing the brunt of the protest. Commuters, including the elderly people carrying luggage, waited for the gates to reopen while many were forced to look for alternative transport to reach their destinations.

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Kanika, a commuter travelling to Banga, said she had left work early to reach home in time to celebrate the festival with her family but got caught in the chaos.

The disruption also affected the schedules of stranded buses with many of them missing their scheduled departure times.

Adil, a conductor with the Jammu and Kashmir Roadways, whose bus was bound for Delhi, said the vehicle remained stuck at the bus stand for more than an hour, affecting its schedule on other routes.

Adding to passengers woes, contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC have announced to suspend their services from Tuesday night, followed by a complete strike on Wednesday.

The strike has been called under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union, which is demanding the regularisation of contractual employees under service rules, the engagement of all outsourced workers on a contractual basis with the department, and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against workers following violence during a protest in Sangrur, last year over the kilometre scheme.