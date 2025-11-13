DT
Home / Jalandhar / Timely diagnosis key to preventing pneumonia: Expert

Timely diagnosis key to preventing pneumonia: Expert

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:01 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Pneumonia is a serious disease that can affect people of any age, but young children remain the most vulnerable, said Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, on the occasion of World Pneumonia Day. He stated that observing November 12 as World Pneumonia Day aims to raise awareness among the public about prevention and timely treatment of the illness.

Dr Bhagat explained that pneumonia causes infection in the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties, high fever, cough and cold. He added that bacteria, viruses, certain chemicals and smoking are major causes of the disease. Emphasising the importance of early medical care, he noted that pneumonia can be prevented if treatment begins in time.

District Immunisation Officer, Dr Randeep Singh, said that pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death among children aged 0 to 5 years, and countless children across the world lose their lives to this disease every year. He said early diagnosis and timely treatment can reduce mortality.

Highlighting preventive measures for young children, Dr Singh explained that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, timely supplementary nutrition and protection from malnutrition can help lower the risk of pneumonia. He further stressed that the pneumococcal vaccination plays a vital role in prevention. The vaccine is administered to children at six weeks, fourteen weeks and again at nine months of age.

