Timely police action averts tragedy after gas leak in Eastwood village

A tense situation unfolded in Eastwood village after a strong smell of cooking gas spread across the area, leaving residents anxious and fearing a possible accident. Swift action by the police helped bring the situation under control, preventing what could have turned into a serious tragedy.

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Residents reported that the smell quickly covered the village, including the busy market area where many families, including children, were present at the time. The sudden spread of gas created panic, with people stepping out of their homes and shops in concern over their safety.

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Initial information suggested that several LPG cylinders had been stored inside a commercial establishment in the heart of the market. Officials later found that the storage lacked proper safety measures and documentation, which increased the risk in such a densely populated area. A leak from these cylinders is believed to have caused the widespread smell.

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Police teams responded promptly after receiving information and reached the location without delay. They ensured that the gas supply was stopped and the area was made safe, preventing any chance of ignition.

Locals expressed relief that the situation was handled quickly, avoiding any harm to life or property. Further action is expected as officials continue to examine the matter. The incident has served as a reminder of how important safety and proper handling of hazardous materials are, especially in areas where many people live and work closely together.