Timings of service centres unchanged

Phagwara, May 1
Even though the new office timings for all state government offices will come into force from Tuesday , there has been no change in the timings of ‘service centres.
As per the fresh orders issued by the government, all service centres will work as usual from 9 am to 5 pm while as per the new timings, all the state government offices would operate from 7.30 am to 2 pm.
The new timings will be in effect from May 2 to July 15, during the summer season. According to these orders, the new office timings will help save electricity and give visitors to government offices some respite from the summer heat.
