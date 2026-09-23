Tipper carrying sand overturns, damages three shops near Dosarka

A sand-laden tipper overturned near Dosarka village on the Talwara-Daulatpur road yesterday, damaging the shutters of three roadside shops. The driver Nishan Singh escaped unhurt.

According to the driver, he was carrying sand from Himachal Pradesh towards Ferozepur. He said he tried to negotiate potholes and avoid a tractor-trolley ahead of him, forcing the tipper onto the unpaved roadside. The soft shoulder gave way, causing the vehicle to overturn.

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A sticker reading “On Railway Duty” on the windscreen also drew attention. The driver said he had earlier worked with the Nangal-Talwara railway recruitment process and was now transporting sand for private work. During questioning, he reportedly failed to produce a transit receipt for the material.

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The incident has again raised questions over the movement of mining material in the Kandi belt, particularly when stone crushers in the Talwara block are reportedly closed in view of a pending mining-related case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mining Department JE Pushpinder Sabharwal said a complaint would be submitted to the police. The tipper owner produced bills from Bharat Stone Crusher in Hajipur, located around six km from the accident site.

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The Mining Roko and Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Committee has sought an inquiry into the movement of the material and fixing of responsibility if any irregularity is found.

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Caption: A sand-laden tipper overturned near Dosarka village on the Talwara-Daulatpur road.