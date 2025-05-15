Tiranga March in Jalandhar today

The Rashtriya Nagrik Suraksha Manch will take out a Tiranga March on Thursday May 15 on Jalandhar, dedicated to the Operation Sindoor and soldiers. This is the first Tiranga March being taken out in the state to hail the sucess of the Operation Sindoor.

The march comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station on May 13 to meet and honour the soldiers who played a pivotal role in the recently concluded operation.

The Adampur Air Force Station, India's second largest Air Force base in the country, was the cornerstone of India's decisive response to Pakistan's air offensive against India. The Prime Minister's hour-long visit to the station and words of encouragement to the personnel deployed at the base drew applause. In light of the Indian armed forces' impressive performance in the wake of recent attacks, the manch shall hold the march tomorrow to thank the armed forces for their relentless services to protect the nation. BJP leaders confirmed that the event was non political and wasn't being organised by the BJP even though party leaders are expected to mark their presence in sizeable numbers in support of the armed forces.

BJP leaders said similar Tiranga marches will be held across the country and also in Punjab in the coming days.

The Tiranga march, which will be held at 6 pm, will begin from the Company Bagh Chowk in Jalandhar and traverse various areas of the city, Jyoti Chowk, Saidan Gate and Milap Chowk, after which it will return to the Company Bagh Chowk.

A senior BJP leader, said, "The march is an intiative by citizens who want to pay tributes to the armed forces for their courage. Citizens from religious, social, trader bodies and organisations are collectively dedicating the event to the armed forces as a gesture of thanks.