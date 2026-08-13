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Home / Jalandhar / Tiranga Yatras held across 13 BJP mandals in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatras held across 13 BJP mandals in Jalandhar

A large number of party workers and local residents participate in the event

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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On the occasion of Independence Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised grand Tiranga Yatras across various parts of the city. Of the party’s 14 organisational mandals, Tiranga Yatras were held in 13, drawing a large participation of BJP workers and local residents.

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BJP district president Ashok Sareen Hikki expressed his gratitude to all party workers, mandal presidents, in-charges and supporters for their participation. He said the Tiranga Yatras held across the Jalandhar West, Central and North Assembly constituencies conveyed a strong message of patriotism. He also congratulated all leaders and organisers for successfully conducting the programmes.

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Hikki said the remaining Tiranga Yatra would be held in a mandal of the Central Assembly constituency on Thursday evening, beginning from Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram in Shakti Nagar.

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The Tiranga Yatra in BJP mandal Basti Gujan was led by mandal president Rishi Behl, with a large number of workers participating under the leadership of senior BJP leader Puneet Shukla. Mandal in-charge and spokesperson Himanshu Sharma and Deepak Telu were also present. The yatra began from Baba Balak Nath Temple, with party workers and residents carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Hindustan Zindabad”, filling the area with patriotic fervour.

On the occasion, party leaders and workers paid tribute to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and reaffirmed the message of national unity, integrity and patriotism. Those present included Puneet Shukla, Member of the Cantonment Board Cantt; district vice-president Davinder Bhardwaj; councillor Tarwinder Sohi; Deepak Telu; and other party workers and supporters.

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