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Home / Jalandhar / Tired of waiting, Phagwara residents repair road themselves

Tired of waiting, Phagwara residents repair road themselves

Spend Rs 1.5 lakh as civic authorities fail to act

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Sudagar Singh and Gurwinder Singh Tuli took the initiative to repair the road themselves.
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Fed up with the prolonged neglect of a key road in the Model Town area, local residents have got a damaged stretch repaired by pooling money from their own pockets.

Resident Sudagar Singh said the road connecting Geeta Bhawan to Tibbi Phatak, passing in front of the electricity office, was constructed over eight years ago. Over time, it developed several potholes, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

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According to Singh, residents repeatedly approached Municipal Corporation officials and the area councillors, urging them to undertake repair work. Despite several representations, no concrete action was taken.

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Left with no option, Sudagar Singh and Gurwinder Singh Tuli took the initiative to repair the road themselves. They reportedly spent around Rs 1.5 lakh from their own pockets to restore the damaged stretch and improve connectivity for residents.

The residents' initiative has sparked discussion in the locality, with many questioning the government's claims of development. They said the condition of the road reflected the ground reality and raised concerns over the implementation and monitoring of civic infrastructure projects in the city.

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