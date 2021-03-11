To moms, with love

Avneet Kaur
Nawanshahr, May 7
Coming out as a winner out of a failed marriage, Neeru Jassal (41), a computer teacher at a government school in Nawanshahr, had made sure that this bitter event did not affect the upbringing of her son.
A single parent fighting all odds to give her son a dignified life
She says she had gone through the worst phase in her life, but never gave up as she wanted her son to lead a life of dignity. “I had serious health issues in the past. Even now, I am suffering with rheumatic heart disease and taking injections every month, but none of this has made me give in to failure,” she said.
Neeru said being a part of the society that we live in, there are certain pre-conceived notions about single mothers. “Even if there is no fault of a woman, she is blamed for a failed marriage. I decided not to pay heed to such notions and do things that bring a smile on my son’s face,” she said.
She said she is a teacher, writer and a singer. “I am working on writing my autobiography, in which I plan to narrate my real-life instances, which I am sure will inspire many women like me. Besides, I had already sung a song on Baba Saheb, which was released recently.”
On being a single mother and managing work-life balance, Neeru, a mother of a 12-year-old son, said: “Single parenting does come with a lot of challenges. I am both a mother and father to my son. Besides, I also have the dual responsibility of being a teacher and household manager.”
She said ups and downs are a part of everyone’s life. “But the true essence is in facing these and working towards making a difference in the lives of people who matter the most to us,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device