Toll barrier on family ties: Beet residents reel under Himachal entry tax hike

The Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to implement a staggering 142 per cent hike in entry toll taxes has sent shockwaves through the border villages of the Beet region. Effective April 1, 2026, the cost for private cars registered outside Himachal Pradesh to cross the border will jump from Rs 70 to Rs 170. For the residents of Beet, a region historically and culturally unified but administratively split between Punjab and Himachal, this is not just a tax hike; it is a financial barrier between their homes, their farms and their kin.

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The geography of the Beet area is unique. There were 44 villages in Beet area in unified Punjab consisting of present day Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Following the 1966 reorganisation, the Beet’s 44 villages were divided equally between the two states. Today, the residential houses on the Punjab side and the agricultural fields in Himachal are often separated by very short distances. Farmers have to cross this invisible line multiple times a day to tend to crops and families visit relatives in adjoining villages that happen to fall under a different state jurisdiction.

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Sarpanch Jhonowal Balwinder Singh Boparai says, “The land of Mansowal extends to a vast area of Punjab, to which the only road connectivity is from across the Himachal Pradesh border. Now, if people of the village have to visit their own farmland, lying geographically in Punjab but connected to road through Himachal only, they will have to pay Rs 170 for their car and even Rs 100 for the tractor, they have to take for ploughing their farmland. How can anyone justify it?”

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Under the new regime, a routine trip to one’s own field or a neighbour’s house in a private car will incur an exorbitant fee of Rs 170 per entry, making daily life virtually unsustainable for border residents and for separate categories of vehicles, different rates would be applicable.

‘Voice of the People’, a social organisation dedicated to the welfare of this region, has taken a firm stand against the move. Ajaib Singh Boparai, general secretary of Jatt Maha Sabha Punjab and a founding member of the organisation, expressed the deep resentment brewing in the community. “This hike is a direct assault on the social fabric of the Beet region. We aren’t tourists visiting a hill station; we are residents whose lives are bifurcated by a border that exists only on paper. Expecting a farmer to pay Rs 170 to reach his own land just across the road is both illogical and heartless,” stated Boparai.

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He further emphasised the need for a localised policy, adding: “We demand that this hike be revoked immediately. If the government insists on higher taxes for outsiders, they must at least exempt those living within a 10-15 kilometre radius of the border. You cannot tax a man for visiting his own brother or his own soil.”

The irony of the situation is highlighted by the fact that Himachal’s own Deputy CM, Mukesh Agnihotri, hails from Gondpur Jaichand in the Beet region, while his maternal relatives live in Garhi Mansowal on the Punjab side, two villages separated by a mere half-kilometre.

Local leaders like Numberdar Chaudhary Baij Nath Tabba and Baldev Krishan of the BJP SC Cell joined Boparai in his plea, noting that 90 per cent of families in this belt share deep blood ties across the state line. They argue that the Congress-led Himachal government must recognise the “Beet identity” and provide exemptions to prevent a total economic and social breakdown in these border villages. The residents of Beet have warned of intensified protests if the 10-15 km radius exemption is not granted before the April 1 deadline.