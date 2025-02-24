Tourists enjoy night camping under Hoshiarpur Nature Fest

Tourists enjoyed night camping at Solis Tharoli under Nature Fest-2025 in Hoshiarpur on Saturday night. A live band created a great atmosphere, in which Jyoti Suri, Tanya Suri and Satish Silhi Uppal of Golden Noor Musical Group mesmerised the people with their melodious voice.

On Sunday morning, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal flagged off the cyclothon from Lajwanti Sports Stadium. The event was organised in collaboration with the district administration, Fit Bikers Club and Sachdeva Stocks, in which a large number of cycle lovers participated and gave the message of physical fitness.

Many interesting activities including painting competition were organised for children in the Kids Carnival at Van Chetna Park. Children enjoyed Tambola, Musical Chair, Clone Face Game, Spin a Wheel, Think and Answer, Pair Game and Seed Ball-Making Workshop. Under the supervision of Forest Officer (North Circle) Dr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, children also visited the Nature Interpretation Centre. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar and Dr Tiwari felicitated the winners.

The live screening of India vs Pakistan cricket match at Lajwanti Stadium was enjoyed by sports lovers.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said that on February 24, there will be an off-roading adventure in Kukanet-Dehriyan. On February 25, tourists will enjoy boating and jungle safari at Nature Retreat, Chauhal. In the evening, famous singer Kanwar Grewal will perform and with this Nature Fest-2025 will conclude on a grand scale.