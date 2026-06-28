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Home / Jalandhar / Tractor-trailer loaded with paddy straw gutted in fire

Tractor-trailer loaded with paddy straw gutted in fire

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Our Correspondent
Nakodar, Updated At : 04:57 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A tractor-trailer loaded with paddy straw was completely destroyed after it caught fire following a spark from overhead electricity wires on the Nakodar-Nurmahal road near Maharaja Palace late Friday night. While the tractor remained safe, the trolley, its tyres and the entire load of straw were reduced to ashes. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident. Police reached the spot and the fire brigade brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts.

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According to information available, the driver, a resident of the Ferozepur area who was operating the tractor-trailer for a factory, was travelling from the Nurmahal side towards Nakodar. Near Mahuwal gate, he moved the vehicle to the side of the road to give way to another vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the loaded straw came in contact with low-hanging overhead electricity wires. Sparks from the wires ignited the dry straw, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

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The driver acted promptly by parking the vehicle safely on the roadside and jumping out, thereby escaping unhurt. However, the trailer was extensively damaged, all its tyres were burnt and the entire load of paddy straw was destroyed. The estimated loss has been put at around Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh, dealing a major financial blow to the driver who was operating the vehicle on rent.

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In a shocking turn of events, unidentified thieves allegedly took advantage of the situation after the fire. They reportedly broke open the toolbox of the damaged trailer and stole a jack and other valuable tools worth around Rs 8,000.

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