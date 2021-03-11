Tractor-trailer owners, drivers hold protest outside AAP MLA’s house in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, April 27

Tractor-trailer owners and drivers from Garhshankar held a protest demonstration outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaikishan Singh Rouri here on Wednesday. The protest was in connection with a case registered by the police against the tractor-trailer drivers who were driving the vehicles filled with sand and soil without papers on Tuesday.

On the Garhshankar-Anandpur Sahib road, the protesters demonstrated against the police, the MLA and the government by block ing traffic at Banga Chowk in the city. They alleged that action taken by the police was done on the orders of the MLA.

While addressing those present in the demonstration, Comerade Garib Das, Gurnek Singh Bhajjal and Advocate Pankaj Kirpal alleged that false mining cases had been registered against tractor-trailer drivers by the police. They said instead of providing employment to poor people, the AAP government in the state was rendering them workless or jobless.

Kirpal said it was surprising that no tipper was seen by the police while impounding 11 tractor trolleys. The protesters said some tractor-trailer drivers had papers related to sand, but the police did not listen to them. They expressed anger and demanded that the police should have gone through these papers before registering the FIRs. Kulwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Roshanlal Maira, Satnam Singh, Makhan Singh Jhonowal, Avtar Singh, Surinder Singh, Harjit Singh, Santokh Singh, Comrade Achhar Singh and a large number of people were present in this demonstration. The protesters ended the jam on the assurance of DSP Garhshankar Narinder Singh Aujla that the matter will be investigated and if anyone is found with valid papers, they can be given relief.