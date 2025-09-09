Traders bear the brunt of floods, expect sales to rise in Navratris

The recent floods and heavy rainfall have had a negative impact on the businesses in the city, not just of sports goods manufacturers but also traders and shopkeepers in almost all local markets.

The business community has been experiencing a slowdown for the past nearly a month. People in general have been making purchases of only the necessary items, including groceries. Clothing, jewellery, accessories and electronics goods have so far been on their last priority, since the parties and get-togethers have been cancelled. Even the socialites have been focusing to reserve some part of the income for providing relief to the flood-affected victims.

Those engaged in food and hotel business have said there has been a huge drop in sales. "People preferred eating simple food at home. Seeing the destruction around, the overall mood has been sombre. No one wanted to dine out. Even if there were occasions, people confined it to home. There have hardly been any kitty parties this month," said Sahib Singh, a manager at a local restaurant.

Even hotel owners have felt the pinch. Says Rajan Chopra, a prominent hotelier, "People have cut down on travel. Seeing reports on the media, they have been thinking that highways are not safe for travel. So, the number of bookings at our hotels in the past few weeks have dropped significantly".

Shopkeepers in all markets, including Rainak Bazaar, Model Town and Adarsh Nagar, have said the footfall of buyers has dropped significantly. "For the past three weeks, many shopkeepers have seen 60-70 per cent loss in business. There were rains. The market areas remained flooded. Going to the market even in car was not conducive, unless very necessary. Now that shraddhs have started and will continue for the next two weeks, the sales are not going to pick till the Navratris commence. We expect some turnaround next month ahead of Diwali", said Rajiv Duggal, president of Model Town Market Association.