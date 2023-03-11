 Traders disappointed, yet again! : The Tribune India

PUNJAB BUDGET

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 10

In the entire two-hour Budget speech and announcements, not even two minutes were dedicated to the industry, said Ravinder Dhir, convener, Khel Udyog Sangh, sarcastically after listening to the Budget.

He said there was nothing for the industry. “No relief has been given to the small traders and manufacturers. Also, a focal point was needed for the development of the sports industry. No research and development centre was announced, which is the need of the hour, he said.

No relief for small industrialists

No relief has been given to the small traders and manufacturers. Also, a focal point was needed for the development of the sports industry. Even no research and development centre has been announced. —Ravinder Dhir, Convener, Khel Udyog Sangh

What about cane farmers’ dues?

The government’s announcement of its intervention for basmati procurement is welcoming. But what about sugar mills which are not working and the farmers who are not getting their dues. —Satnam Singh, General secretary, BKU, Doaba

Some city industrialists didn’t really appreciate the Budget, the sports fraternity seemed hopeful with the announcement of the allocation of Rs 258 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Dr Ranbir Singh, Principal of the Sports College said it was a positive Budget for the growth of sports in the state. “The earmarking of Rs 53 crore for the Sports University, Patiala, is commendable too,” he said.

A coach with the sports department said it was appreciable if there was such an increase in the Budget for sports. “But we really hope that we see changes on the ground,” he expressed.

Agriculture in the state is a sensitive topic and farmers always look forward to the policies chalked out by the government. Satnam Singh, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, said the government’s announcement of its intervention for basmati procurement was welcoming. “But what about the sugar mills which are not working and farmers not getting their dues? At least say something about the existing problems too,” he said.

Commenting upon the Budget, BJP national executive member and former minister Manoranjan Kalia said the Budget did not even fulfil Kejriwal’s guarantee of Rs 1,000 per month to the women, what to talk about other promises. Terming the Budget as hopeless, he said, “The hopes of the common man have been dashed.”

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

