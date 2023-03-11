Traders disappointed, yet again!

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, March 10
In the entire two-hour Budget speech and announcements, not even two minutes were dedicated to the industry, said Ravinder Dhir, convener, Khel Udyog Sangh, sarcastically after listening to the Budget.
He said there was nothing for the industry. “No relief has been given to the small traders and manufacturers. Also, a focal point was needed for the development of the sports industry. No research and development centre was announced, which is the need of the hour, he said.
No relief for small industrialists
What about cane farmers’ dues?
Some city industrialists didn’t really appreciate the Budget, the sports fraternity seemed hopeful with the announcement of the allocation of Rs 258 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Dr Ranbir Singh, Principal of the Sports College said it was a positive Budget for the growth of sports in the state. “The earmarking of Rs 53 crore for the Sports University, Patiala, is commendable too,” he said.
A coach with the sports department said it was appreciable if there was such an increase in the Budget for sports. “But we really hope that we see changes on the ground,” he expressed.
Agriculture in the state is a sensitive topic and farmers always look forward to the policies chalked out by the government. Satnam Singh, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, said the government’s announcement of its intervention for basmati procurement was welcoming. “But what about the sugar mills which are not working and farmers not getting their dues? At least say something about the existing problems too,” he said.
Commenting upon the Budget, BJP national executive member and former minister Manoranjan Kalia said the Budget did not even fulfil Kejriwal’s guarantee of Rs 1,000 per month to the women, what to talk about other promises. Terming the Budget as hopeless, he said, “The hopes of the common man have been dashed.”
