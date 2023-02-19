 Traders hold dharna against SHO : The Tribune India

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Mai Hiran gate market shopkeepers down shutters in protest.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 18

Continuing with their protest against SHO Division No 3 Kamaljit for the alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with the president of the market, shopkeepers of Adda Hoshiarpur-Adda Tanda-Mai Hiran Gate remained sitting on dharna for the second day.

The owners of nearly 200 shops kept their shutters down. Unlike yesterday, they did not block the road or disturb the traffic. They chose to sit aside along the verandah of the shops to lodge their protest.

The shopkeepers led by BJP leader Minta Kochhar said, “We will not tolerate the high handedness of the police. The SHO had insulted our market president Deepak Joshi and forced him out of the police station on Thursday when he had gone there in connection with a case. If that was not all, he got lifted and dragged from dharna site yesterday and took him to the police station to insult him further. We will not tolerate it at any cost.”

Joshi said if he would not get justice, the shopkeepers supporting him had announced that they would all hand over the keys of their shops to the CP. He said the associations of other markets in the city had assured him support.

Interestingly, CM Bhagwant Mann too was here to pay obeisance at Shri Devi Talab Mandir on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Later, DCP Jagmohan Singh reached the spot. He urged the shopkeepers to suspend their protest till Monday. “We have been assured on a meeting with CP at 11 am day after. So after 6 pm, we opened the shops today with a hope that we would be heard properly by the CP. We will demand suspension of the SHO,” he said. The SHO, on the other hand, has been claiming that he has videos of the alleged misbehaviour of Joshi with him.

