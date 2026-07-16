Traffic advisory for PM Modi’s Jalandhar visit on July 17: 31 diversion points, no-fly zone from 12 pm to 8 pm

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar on Friday, July 17, massive traffic diversions will be in place. Traffic will be diverted at 31 locations across the district from 8 am to 8 pm.

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The Jalandhar Rural and City police have implemented a special traffic diversion plan to strengthen security arrangements, ensure smooth traffic flow, and minimise public inconvenience.

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General traffic coming to Jalandhar from Dasuya, Tanda, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Nakodar, Kala Sanghian, Kapurthala, and Subhanpur will be diverted via designated alternative routes marked in green on the traffic diversion map issued by the Rural police.

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Under the plan, red-marked roads will remain completely closed to general traffic. Green-marked roads will serve as designated diversion routes.

From 12 pm to 8 pm on July 17, Jalandhar has also been declared a no-fly zone.

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Heavy traffic was witnessed on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway and at PAP Chowk throughout Thursday, as vehicles headed to the Jalandhar Cantt venue for the event. Highway traffic was held up for 15 minutes to 30 minutes at various points and service lanes due to movement of buses, VVIP vehicles, and regular commuter traffic.

Key diversion points

Diversions will be in place at: McDonald’s Cantt, GNA Chowk (towards Deep Nagar–Dussehra Ground–Defence Colony), Mehak Restaurant, Cantt T-point, Nangal Shama Chowk, Dhilwan Chowk, Rama Mandi Flyover, BSF Chowk, Defence Colony, Bus Stand overbridge from Police Line side, Akshardham Cut, Chugitti Underbridge, BBB Colony near Chugitti Underbridge, Pathankot Chowk, Transport Nagar, Kishanpura Chowk, Lamma Pind Chowk, Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Verka Milk Plant, Samra Chowk, 66 Feet Road, Liberty Chowk, Urban Estate Phase-2 lights, Taj T-point, Dulhan Palace Chowk, Wadala Chowk, and Jandu Singha.

Most of these are busy traffic bottlenecks with high daily vehicle movement.

Diversions in and out of the city

From Jalandhar

Jalandhar to Amritsar: Via Kapurthala, Subhanpur to Amritsar

Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur: Via Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Verka Milk Plant, Pathankot to Kishangarh, Adampur

Jalandhar to Ludhiana: Via 66 Feet Road, Jamsher, GNA Chowk, Haveli to Phagwara

Pathankot to Jalandhar buses: Via Pathankot Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Nakodar Chowk, Bus Stand, Jalandhar

From Ludhiana

Ludhiana to Amritsar: Via Phagwara, Satnampura, Jandiala, Nakodar, Kapurthala, Subhanpur

Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur: Via Chandigarh Bypass, Kanika Resort, Mehtiana, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya to Pathankot

Moga to Pathankot: Via Nakodar, Kapurthala, Subhanpur, Nadala, Tanda

Police have requested the public to follow traffic police instructions, use designated diversion routes, and plan journeys in advance to avoid delays between 8 am and 8 pm on Friday.

Jalandhar Rural Police has appealed to all citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel for a safe and hassle-free travel experience during the VVIP visit.