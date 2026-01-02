DT
Traffic chaos grips Jalandhar on New Year

Traffic chaos grips Jalandhar on New Year

Many traffic violators challaned

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Artiste perform during the New Year celebrations in Jalandhar on Last night. Photo Sarabjit Singh
As the locals went out to be part of New Year events, there remained chaos on the roads till late night. Several roads in the city remained jammed even past midnight as people had been going back home at almost the same time after attending parties and hanging out with family and friends.

At Eastwood village, where a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the occasion, bouncers had to be deployed to handle the hooligans. At a resort where the party had been arranged by students of a private university, everything got wrapped up by 11 pm as there was a tiff between the organisers and guests. The angry guests, who had paid an entry fee and even for food and other services at the resort, went live on social media to express their grouse.

Cops too remained on guard all night. All those who had been using sky roof of their cars and were peeping out through it were told to sit back and not take the risk. The bikers who were indulging in triple riding or not wearing helmets too were stopped and challaned.

Since the tables at most good eateries had been booked in advance, many couples did not get a chance to enjoy the food of their choice. "We had planned to go for fine dining at a newly opened restaurant but we were told that it was booked. We went to a popular fastfood joint but there was no place to sit there either. We finally went back and ordered pizzas and pasta. Even home delivery was too slow last evening", fumed Parminder Sahni, a Model Town resident.

