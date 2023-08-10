Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 9

A complete bandh was observed in Hoshiarpur town and the neighbouring areas today as part of the Punjab bandh call given by various organisations to protest against the Manipur violence.

Due to the bandh, shops remained closed in the city’s main markets such as Bassi Khwaju, Ghanta Ghar Bazar, Kotwali Bazar, Vakil Bazar. Traffic on roads also came to a standstill.

Various organisations blocked the city’s square intersections. As a result, movement of buses was halted. Passengers had to face a lot of problems. Protest marches were also taken out by organisations in the city. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP at the Centre and the Manipur government.

To maintain law and order in Hoshiarpur during the Punjab Bandh, the district police made elaborate security arrangements and kept a strict police vigil on the streets. Meanwhile, District Police chief Sartaj Singh Chahal reviewed the security arrangements. He said adequate security arrangements were made by the district police during the bandh and no one was allowed to disturb the law and order situation.

