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Home / Jalandhar / Traffic diversion plan announced ahead of Bhagwan Valmiki shobha yatra

Traffic diversion plan announced ahead of Bhagwan Valmiki shobha yatra

As per the proposed route plan, the shobha yatra will commence from Ali Mohalla

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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In view of the Bhagwan Valmiki shobha yatra scheduled to be held on October 24, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has prepared a traffic management plan to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession and the convenience and safety of the general public.

As per the proposed route plan, the shobha yatra will commence from Ali Mohalla. The main route will pass through prominent locations, including Basti Adda Chowk, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, PNB Chowk, Milap Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Khingra Gate, Adda Hoshiarpur, Tanda Chowk, Mai Hiran Gate, Circular Road, Sabzi Mandi Chowk and Patel Chowk among other locations.

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Traffic diversions will be implemented at designated junctions from 9 am to 10 pm during the shobha yatra to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The diversion points include Workshop Chowk, Patel Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Chick-Chick Chowk, Football Chowk, Domoria Pull, Partap Bagh Chowk, G.P.O. Chowk, Doaba Chowk, railway crossings at Adda Tanda and Adda Hoshiarpur, Skylark Chowk, Namdev Chowk and Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk.

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The police appealed to the general public to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the procession route and affected junctions wherever possible, follow directions of the traffic personnel and use alternative routes as advised by them.

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