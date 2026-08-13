Traffic, parking plan finalised for devotional programme in Phagwara

In view of the devotional programme “Ek Sham Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam”, scheduled to be held tomorrow at the playground of the School of Eminence, the traffic police have chalked out a detailed traffic diversion and parking plan to facilitate devotees and the general public.

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Sharing details of the arrangements, Traffic In-charge Aman Kumar Daveshwar said people arriving from the city would be able to reach the designated parking areas through multiple routes. Those coming from Hargobind Nagar can proceed towards Central Town and park their vehicles in the parking areas on both sides of the grain market.

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Another route from Hargobind Nagar will be via Joshian Mohalla towards the grain market parking area. Commuters coming from Subash Nagar can take the route leading to the multi-storey parking facility, while those arriving through Paper Chowk can proceed towards the old grain market parking area.

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As part of the traffic management arrangements, the route from Paper Chowk via Jhatkian Chowk and Kultham Chowk towards Old Post Office Road will remain closed to routine vehicular traffic during the programme.

Several designated parking facilities have been earmarked at key locations, including Chapati Parking for heavy vehicles, the old grain market parking adjoining GT Road, old grain market parking, the multi-storey parking facility and the Rest House ground. Traffic officials said these parking areas are connected to roads leading towards the event venue.

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Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora reviewed preparations for the programme during a comprehensive inspection. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to participate in the programme as devotees. Renowned Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will also perform during the devotional evening.

During the inspection, officials reviewed arrangements related to the stage, seating, security, traffic management, parking, sanitation, drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, fire safety and other logistical requirements. They directed all departments concerned to complete the arrangements by Wednesday and ensure that devotees and visitors do not face any inconvenience.

Chabbewal said all necessary arrangements would be made to facilitate devotees and stressed the need for close coordination among departments for the smooth conduct of the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal directed officials to complete their assigned responsibilities within the stipulated timeframe, with particular emphasis on cleanliness, public amenities, emergency response and uninterrupted power and water supply.

SSP Gaurav Toora reviewed the security and traffic management plan and directed police officials to ensure adequate deployment at strategic points to maintain law and order, manage crowds and parking, and facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles.

Mayor Rampal Uppal, ADC Randeep Singh Heer, SDM Navjot Sharma and officials from various departments were also present during the review of arrangements.