Traffic, road safety event for officials organised

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 19

A three-day traffic training programme for government officers and NGOs started at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, today.

The inaugural session on ‘Overview of traffic management and road safety’ was addressed by Naval Kishore Kaura, president of the NGO, Safe Drive, Stay Alive. Forty DSPs and 30 ASIs were among the participants.

A PPT presentation of 10 minutes made by NK Kaura was also played during the presentation. He delved on various issues of road safety and enlightened the gathering with his in-depth knowledge.

The second session was conducted by Harman Sidhu, president of the NGO, Arrive Safe, Chandigarh. The traffic training programme aims to equip traffic police officers with the latest developments and advancements. Dy DA Hapreet Singh coordinated the programme.