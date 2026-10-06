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Home / Jalandhar / Traffic snarl at Dhilwan Toll Plaza after scuffle

Traffic snarl at Dhilwan Toll Plaza after scuffle

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:27 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Tension prevailed at the Dhilwan Toll Plaza in Kapurthala on Tuesday morning after a dispute reportedly broke out between a government bus driver and a toll plaza employee over a minor issue, leading to an hour-long traffic disruption on the busy route.

It began when a government bus driver and a toll plaza employee entered into an argument over the bus being allowed to pass through the toll plaza. What initially appeared to be a minor disagreement escalated into a verbal altercation.

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Following the argument, several government bus drivers reportedly parked their buses across the road in a manner that obstructed traffic, resulting in a blockade at the toll plaza.

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With buses and other vehicles occupying the road, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the plaza. The blockade caused considerable inconvenience to passengers, commuters and other motorists travelling through the area. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly an hour, with vehicles unable to move through the toll point.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of the Road Safety Force and personnel from Dhilwan police station reached the spot. Police officials held discussions with both the government bus drivers and toll plaza employees and made efforts to defuse the situation and restore the traffic movement.

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Dhilwan SHO Jasdeep Singh said the matter was resolved after discussions were held between the two sides. According to him, the dispute was brought under control after both parties were made to realise their mistake and an apology was offered, following which the situation returned to normal.

The SHO said it took around an hour to resolve the dispute and clear the road. He added that the police intervened to facilitate communication between the two sides and ensure that the traffic blockade was removed.

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