Traffic woes continue to haunt residents

Non-functional traffic lights, encroachments, haphazard parking main reasons behind mess

Long queues of vehicles on the Khalsa College flyover road



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 18

The traffic congestion in the city is getting worse with each passing day. The reasons behind the frequent traffic jams, which include non-functional traffic lights, encroachments, lack of parking lots, haphazard parking, dug-up roads, poor management etc., are well known to the authorities concerned, but no action is being taken to address the problem.

Vehicular chaos at the bus adda chowk. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

A classic example of the apathetic attitude of the authorities is the road from Kapurthala chowk to workshop chowk. The road has been lying in a poor condition for the past over a year, which leads to traffic snarl-ups at Kapurthala chowk, especially during the evening hours. The residents say it takes them more than 30 to 35 minutes to cross the stretch.

The road was dug up in December 2021 to lay pipes for a surface water project, however, till date neither the pipes have been laid nor the condition of the road has improved. “If the company who was responsible for the task had damaged the sewer lines, it means the residents had to bear the brunt of its mistake. Why no action being taken, why no new company being hired to complete the work, why are the residents being harassed”, said a commuter Ajaypal Singh.

Meanwhile, the situation is not much different in other parts of the city too. Heavy traffic could be seen the entire day on Ravidass Chowk, Nakodar Chowk, Jyoti Chowk, Lamma Pind Chowk, Pathankot bypass, Industrial area, Cool Road, near bus stand, Ladowali road, near Lyallpur Khalsa College, near Apeejay school, Rama Mandi, Milap Chowk, Verka Milk plant chowk, Maqsudan service lane, Model town and among other places.

The main reason behind traffic jam at Ravidass chowk and Lamma pind chowk is the faulty traffic lights, while at other places its majorly due to poor driving skills of some auto and car drivers, vehicles parked in a haphazard manner and encroachment. Irked residents have started calling Jalandhar as ‘Jaam Nagar’.

Meanwhile, the traffic cops claimed that they have been working round the clock to manage traffic, but the Municipal Corporation officials do not cooperate. “Not only traffic lights, heavy encroachments by street vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers also cause traffic jams. The shopkeepers encroach the land outside their shops by displaying the goods. Despite notices, the MC had failed to act on these issues,” they added.

“Earlier, it was city roads, now commuting on National Highway too has become a hard task. The construction of a service lane in Dakoha leads to massive jams, especially during peak hours. The commuters prefer taking bylanes to reach their destinations,” said Kamlesh, a commuter.

Another resident Jaspreet Kaur said, “Smooth traffic flow in the city is still a far cry. There has been a steep rise in the number of vehicles in the city in the past few years. Each and every household in rich and middle-class families has at least one or more cars. If we want to get rid of this problem, it’s important for the commuters also to cooperate and opt for car-pooling and going on foot or two-wheeler to nearby areas”.

ADCP (Traffic) Kanwalpreet Singh said the cops were trying their best to manage. However, due to the MC’s non-cooperation, the problem was not being dealt effectively. He said the increase in number of four-wheelers on city roads is another reason. He informed that as per the data he procured from RTA office, in the year 2022 around 45000 new vehicles were registered.

He further said he has written a number of letters to MC for removing encroachments from busy roads and against hospitals and hotels using parking lots for other purposes, but to no avail. “The MC starts the work of road construction without prior planning and diverting routes, which often leads to traffic jams”, he added.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish couldn’t be contacted.

