Trailer of upcoming film Attari Junction released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The much-anticipated trailer of upcoming film ‘Attari Junction’ that will explore the history and significance of the 161-year-old railway station, the last and the shortest gateway between India and Pakistan was today released in PVR Inox, Curo Mall here.

The screening took place in the presence of DIG Jalandhar Swapan Sharma, MC Commissioner Rishipal Singh, Income Tax Commissioner Garish Bali, Deputy Commissioner Customs Atul Tirkey, SSP Jalandhar Rural Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and prominent citizens.

The trailer directed by Harpreet Sandhu depicts cinematic journey that delves into the historic resonance of Attari Junction, the iconic railway station that once connected India and Pakistan, shared history and cultures, tourism between the two neighbouring nations.

The junction which is more than just a railway station is also a symbol of hope and connection. It highlighted the essence of this heritage junction, which will definitely encourage people from across the nation to witness this marvel, portraying the annals of Indian history and Partition of 1947.

Girish Bali applauded Sandhu for conceptualising and portraying the culture which reminded everyone of the history which holds special place in the hearts of people of both nations. DIG Jalandhar Swapan Sharma shared his perspective on the trailer and said, “The trailer leaves us eagerly anticipating for the full film. It’s a well-crafted journey that promises to be a unique cinematic experience, that will play a significant role towards attracting visitors who come from across globe to witness Wagah Border to experience this historic railway station.”

Harpreet Sandhu said that the full-length feature film is scheduled to release in December.

#Pakistan