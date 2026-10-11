Train cancellations, diversions leave passengers stranded in Jalandhar

The cancellation of at least five trains operating between Jalandhar and the national capital on Saturday, following a protest call by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), added to passengers’ inconvenience. Several other trains were also delayed or diverted due to ongoing work at the Jalandhar yard.

The CJP had called for the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the complete rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The cancelled trains included the Shatabdi Express (12014), Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (14680), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express (12446), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Special (04082) and Shri Shakti Express (22462).

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The Railways also cancelled the Shatabdi Express (12013) from New Delhi to Amritsar and the New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express (14679).

Adding to the inconvenience, nearly 15 trains operating on routes connecting Amritsar, Jalandhar Cantonment, Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Haridwar, Qadian and Lal Kuan were also affected due to the laying of new tracks at the Jalandhar yard.

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Three trains were also diverted: the Pathankot-Delhi Superfast Express (22430), Hoshiarpur-Agra Cantt Express (11906) and Agra Cantonment-Hoshiarpur Express (11905).

The disruption has left passengers with fewer travel options, particularly those travelling between Punjab and the national capital.

Maninder Singh, a passenger at Jalandhar City railway station, said, “The cancellation of trains has made travel difficult, especially when the remaining services are already crowded. We need timely information about cancellations so that alternative arrangements can be made to avoid unnecessary delays.”