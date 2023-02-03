Train to Varanasi

As Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das was to leave for a programme at Govardhan Temple in Varanasi, a sea of devotees thronged Jalandhar City Railway Station. The station was jam-packed with pilgrims who had reached the place in tractor-trailers from far-flung areas.

CM Bhagwant Mann flagged off the special train and prominent leaders also attend the event.

Among the followers were several leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla, ex-MLA Avinash Chander, ex-CPS KD Bhandari, MLAs — Sheetal Angural, Balkar Singh, Raman Arora and Vikramjit Chaudhary. CM Mann had yesterday received an invitation from the dera to attend the programme. The CM he today also announced that he would also attend the jayanti function in Jalandhar on February 5.

A kirtan was performed at the station before flagging off the train. Besides, special arrangements for langar were made at several places. The train returns on February 7.