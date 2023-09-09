Trainee patwaris assigned duty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

The administration has vehemently denied reports of resignation by 17 re-employed patwaris in the district in a section of the media. Officials said 80 new trainee patwaris had been assigned the duty to assist these retired patwaris who were re-instated.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the district administration had not received any resignation from the retired patwaris. He said that the administration had appointed 59 retired patwaris a few days ago on contract.

He said the administration had attached 80 trainee patwaris with re-employed patwaris for help and minimising their workload.

Meanwhile, the Retired Kanungo and Patwaris Welfare Association’s general secretary Makhan Singh Mann claimed that no resignation was given by any member of the association. He said their body had also called a meeting tomorrow to discuss any such possible development.