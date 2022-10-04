Training course for dairy farmers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, october 3

Deputy Director Dairy Harwinder Singh said the second batch of free dairy training course for the beneficiaries belonging to the SC category by Dairy Development Department will begin from October 10 at the Dairy Training Centre, Phagwara. Along with free training, the scheduled caste trainees will also be given a stipend of Rs 3,500. In the training programme, information will be given in detail about the latest techniques of dairy cattle procurement, feeding, breed improvement, conservation and smooth marketing. The departmental literature will also be given to the trainees free of charge.

Harvinder Singh said participants aged 18 to 50 years, at least fifth pass, belonging to rural areas, can fill the form till October 7 at the office of Deputy Director Dairy Hoshiarpur in Room No. 439, Fourth Floor, District Administrative Complex Hoshiarpur. He said after the training, the candidate will be given 33% financial assistance by the department on the purchase of milch cattle.

