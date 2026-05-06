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Home / Jalandhar / Training provided to panchayats for making villages garbage-free

Training provided to panchayats for making villages garbage-free

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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With rising concerns over unscientific disposal of solid waste and its impact on public health and the rural environment, a special training camp on Solid Waste Management (SWM) was organised today under the Swachh Bharat Mission to equip village panchayats with technical expertise for effective waste management and to move towards garbage-free villages.

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The camp was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa and witnessed participation from panchayat representatives of 22 selected villages across the district. The session focused on strengthening the capacity of local bodies to implement SWM projects in a scientific and sustainable manner.

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During the training, expert trainers from RoundGlass Foundation, including Dr Girish Sapra (Deputy Lead), Amritpal Singh and Anmol, provided detailed guidance on operationalising already established waste management units in villages. They also trained participants on waste segregation, processing techniques and methods for converting organic waste into compost at the household and community levels.

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It was informed that, with the support of RoundGlass Foundation, Mohali, essential resources including dual dustbins for every household, tricycles for waste collection, safety kits for sanitation workers, bio-culture and public awareness equipment will be provided free of cost to strengthen the waste management ecosystem at the village level.

Addressing the gathering, Bajwa urged the panchayats to ensure immediate activation of waste management units and to actively engage residents in proper waste segregation and disposal practices. He emphasised that a clean environment is vital not only for preventing diseases but also for improving the overall quality of life and sustainable development of rural communities. Block Development and Panchayat Officers, along with other senior officials of the department, were also present on the occasion.

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