Training workshop for Census begins in Hoshiarpur

Preparations for Census 2027 began in full swing in Hoshiarpur as a two-day training workshop for officials and staff started on Monday. The workshop aims to train participants on census procedures, digital systems and field-level responsibilities.

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Assistant director of the Census Department, Supriya, provided technical guidance to the participants in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Parmpreet Singh. Officials and staff were briefed on the complete census process, including the new digital framework to be used for the first time.

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Supriya said citizens can also use self-enumeration to submit household details online between April 30 and May 14, 2026. The first phase, house listing, will be conducted from May 15 to June 13, 2026, during which enumerators will visit homes and ask 33 questions.

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Assistant Commissioner Parmpreet Singh urged residents to cooperate fully, highlighting the census as a key national exercise that provides data for social and economic planning. Officials including SDM Mukerian Jyotsna, Deputy Economic and Statistical Adviser Sunita Pal, tehsildars and municipal staff also attended.