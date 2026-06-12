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Home / Jalandhar / Training workshop held for officials

Training workshop held for officials

SIR-2026

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 03:33 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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In preparation for the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls in Punjab, a two-day training workshop was organised at the District Administrative Complex under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sanjeev Sharma.
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The workshop was conducted by district-level master trainers to teach assembly constituency-level master trainers.

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Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sanjeev Sharma stated that the training focused on the Special Intensive Revision process of electoral rolls and the proper method of filling enumeration forms. District master trainers provided detailed guidance regarding the information to be recorded in the forms, the required supporting documents and the online uploading process.

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He emphasised that the primary objective of SIR-2026 was to ensure that the electoral rolls were 100 per cent accurate, updated and error-free. He further said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would conduct a door-to-door verification and enumeration drive in their respective polling booth areas from June 25 to July 24.

Sharma instructed all BLOs to carry out the exercise with complete dedication, transparency and impartiality. He stressed that no eligible voter should be left out of the electoral rolls and that all information collected during the revision process must be recorded accurately.

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The workshop also highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral database and ensuring maximum voter inclusion through a systematic and well-coordinated revision process.

Among those present on the occasion were SDM Nawanshahr Anamjyot Kaur, Assistant Commissioner (General) Ramanjit, District Information Officer Vishal Sharma, Surinder Pal Agnihotri, District Town Planner Gurmukh Singh, District Education Officer Anita Sharma, Deputy DEO Lakhvir Singh, along with nodal officers and members of various teams.

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