Transformer oil theft, six held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 11

The police have arrested six individuals involved in stealing oil from transformers here. The accused have been identified as Shinderpal, Pradeep Singh, Avinash, Pawan Kumar, Ravi and Kuldeep Singh. The police said they are a part of an inter district gang and 300 litre oil was recovered from their possession. Fifteen intoxicant injections were also recovered from Shinderpal, Pradeep and Avinash.