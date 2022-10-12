Transformer oil theft, six held

Nawanshahr, October 11
The police have arrested six individuals involved in stealing oil from transformers here. The accused have been identified as Shinderpal, Pradeep Singh, Avinash, Pawan Kumar, Ravi and Kuldeep Singh. The police said they are a part of an inter district gang and 300 litre oil was recovered from their possession. Fifteen intoxicant injections were also recovered from Shinderpal, Pradeep and Avinash.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent