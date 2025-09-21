DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Travel agent accused of cheating youth of Rs 7.75L

Travel agent accused of cheating youth of Rs 7.75L

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:21 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A youth from Sultanpur Lodhi has lodged a complaint against a travel agent from Jalandhar district, alleging fraud on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Qazibagh locality in Sultanpur Lodhi, was promised a visa and travel arrangements for Canada last year by the agent. The deal was allegedly struck at Rs 15 lakh with agent Simranjit Singh, a resident of Khokopur Kalan, under the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar district.

The complainant stated that he paid an advance of Rs 7.75 lakh to the agent, with the assurance that the remaining amount would be settled once he reached Canada. The travel agent had reportedly committed to send him abroad within two months.

Advertisement

However, neither the promised travel arrangements were made, nor was the money returned by the agent despite repeated requests of the complainant.

The case highlights the growing menace of immigration scams in Punjab, in which thousands of youths fall prey to unscrupulous agents each year while chasing dreams of settling abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts