Travel agent accused of cheating youth of Rs 7.75L

A youth from Sultanpur Lodhi has lodged a complaint against a travel agent from Jalandhar district, alleging fraud on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

According to the complaint, Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Qazibagh locality in Sultanpur Lodhi, was promised a visa and travel arrangements for Canada last year by the agent. The deal was allegedly struck at Rs 15 lakh with agent Simranjit Singh, a resident of Khokopur Kalan, under the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar district.

The complainant stated that he paid an advance of Rs 7.75 lakh to the agent, with the assurance that the remaining amount would be settled once he reached Canada. The travel agent had reportedly committed to send him abroad within two months.

However, neither the promised travel arrangements were made, nor was the money returned by the agent despite repeated requests of the complainant.

The case highlights the growing menace of immigration scams in Punjab, in which thousands of youths fall prey to unscrupulous agents each year while chasing dreams of settling abroad.