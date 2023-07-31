Travel agent arrested for Rs 33.6 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 30

Tightening noose around illegal travel agents operating in the city, the Commissionerate police have apprehended a travel agent who swindled a family of Rs 33.6 lakh.

The victim, Brahmjit Sharma, her husband and family, wanted to visit Canada. They applied for visas twice but it was rejected by the Canadian Embassy.

Taking advantage of their situation, Kulwinder Singh Cheema, a Hoshiarpur-based travel agent, approached Brahmjit and offered to help her get Canadian visas on payment of Rs 40 lakh.

In her complaint, Brahmjit stated that she trusted Cheema and paid him

Rs 33,60,000 in instalments.

“Cheema returned Rs 16,00,000, but he failed to give the remaining amount. He also failed to get Canadian visitor visas for us as promised,” she said.

A case was registered at the Rama Mandi police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014.

After a preliminary investigation by ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh and the Rama Mandi police, Kulwinder Singh Cheema was arrested on July 26. Officials said Cheema was presented before the court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

Officials said the suspect was interrogated during the police remand to determine the exact amount he had taken from the complainant. The investigation was in progress, they added.

