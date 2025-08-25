Travel agent booked for ₹22 lakh fraud

The police have booked a travel agent for allegedly cheating a local resident of Rs 21.95 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

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The complainant, Avtar Singh of village Khera (Phagwara), accused Balveer Ram, proprietor of Manda Tour and Travel in Dusanjh Kalan, of collecting the amount but failing to arrange his foreign travel.

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According to the police, the accused hails from village Thala in Jalandhar district and is currently residing in Regency Town near Gate No 2, Model Town, Phagwara. Following an inquiry into the complaint, an FIR was registered. The case has been filed under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act. The police stated that the investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against the accused.